Two people, including a child, killed in East Jerusalem's 'terror' ramming

In East Jerusalem, a suspected assailant rammed his car into several pedestrians, in which two people, including a child and a 20-year-old, were killed. Five more people, including another child, were wounded. A statement attributed to the Israeli Police confirmed that multiple people were injured in Friday's 'terror' ramming in the Israeli capital. "The suspect was neutralised on the spot," the Israeli police said in a statement that described it as a "terror" attack.

A pink children's doll was among debris nearby the ramming site, an AFP report said.

"As a result of the ramming, there are two dead and another five injured," an Israeli police statement said. Police forces "arrived quickly at the scene, and fired at the terrorist who was neutralised on the spot," police added in a separate statement.

Late last month, an attack killed six Israelis and a Ukrainian outside a synagogue in annexed east Jerusalem, a day after the deadliest Israeli army raid in years in the West Bank claimed 10 people cited as 'terrorists' in the Israeli media.

The synagogue attack on the Jewish Sabbath was the deadliest targeting Israeli civilians in more than a decade.

On Thursday, Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian near the West Bank city of Hebron, the Palestinian health ministry said, after what the army called a "stabbing attack".

On Tuesday, Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian teenager in the city of Nablus, according to the Palestinian health ministry, with the Israeli army saying he had fired on soldiers.

A day earlier, Israeli forces killed five suspected Palestinian gunmen in a raid in Jericho, in the Jordan Valley, after a days-long search for suspects in a shooting in a restaurant near the city.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has seen at least 43 Palestinians -- including attackers, militants and civilians, killed this year, according to official data.

Eight Israeli civilians, including two children, and one Ukrainian have been killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official statements.

