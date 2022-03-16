Top 10 world news: Ukraine update, Japan earthquake, and more

Ukraine and Russia have reportedly made 'significant progress' on "tentative 15-point peace plan including a ceasefire and Russian withdrawal". In other news, a 7.3 magnitude earthquake has jolted Japan. A tsunami warning has been issued. Read this and more in our Top 10 World News brief.

Ukraine war- Significant progress made on 15-point peace plan: Report



The deal reportedly involves Ukraine giving up on its plan to join NATO and ensuring that it does not host foreign military bases.

7.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Japan, tsunami warning issued



Fukushima is home to a large nuclear power plant where a 2011 earthquake caused a severe disaster.

Two UK-Iranian nationals held in Tehran for six years on espionage charges released

https://www.wionews.com/world/two-uk-iranian-nationals-held-in-tehran-for-fix-years-on-espionage-charges-released-462939

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was permitted to travel to the airport alongside British officials after the UK 'settled a debt of $530 million to Tehran'.

'Give Ukraine weapons': Is the western press asking same, agenda-driven, motivated questions?



The sort of questions asked during the press briefing of Jen Psaki raises serious concerns on the credibility of the western journalists, who seemed to be peddling motivated and agenda-driven questions surrounding the conflict, instead of raising genuine questions on what is being done to de-escalate the tension

Vietnam scraps COVID-19 quarantine for international travellers



The Vietnamese government said that the changes will be implemented immediately and the foreign visitors will just have to provide a negative COVID-19 test on arrival.

Omicron alert: China sets up temporary facilities, mass testing



China has been hit hard with the Omicron wave as experts have warned it is the "stealth Omicron" also known as BA.2 which has been spreading rapidly.

US, EU, India, South Africa reach compromise on COVID vaccine IP waiver text



The document authorizes use of 'patented subject matter required for the production and supply of COVID-19 vaccines without the consent of the right holder to the extent necessary to address the COVID-19 pandemic'

20,000 civilians escape Mariupol through humanitarian corridor in private cars



The residents of the port city were trapped without electricity and running water for the past two weeks due to heavy shelling from the Russian forces and were in need of urgent evacuation, according to the Ukrainian officials.

Russia blocks access to several local websites amid Ukraine war



Russian state communications regulator Roskomnadzor had earlier blocked access to Instagram over controversial hate speech row with Facebook's Meta.

Couple finds biggest 'potato', Guinness World Records says Nope, not a potato



The 'potato' was dug up last August and it certainly tasted like one, said the farmer who dug it up.