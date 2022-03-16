Ukraine war- Significant progress made on 15-point peace plan: Report

According to a report, Ukraine and Russia have made "significant progress" on a "tentative 15-point peace plan including a ceasefire and Russian withdrawal".

The report in the Financial Times of London quoting people involved in the talks said Russia will withdraw "if Kyiv declares neutrality and accepts limits on its armed forces".

The deal reportedly involves Ukraine giving up on its plan to join NATO and ensuring that it does not host foreign military bases.

However, the report said Ukrainian officials are worried over President Putin's true intention and it might be an attempt by the Russian leader to buy time to regroup his forces.

Also Read in Pics: Ukraine war: Russia's Orlan-10 Krasnopol laser-guided drones

The report quoted President Zelensky's adviser Mykhailo Podolyak who said that any deal would involve Russian forces withdrawing regions captured by it since February 24 when President Putin declared his "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Ukraine had earlier rejected Russian proposals for it to adopt a neutral status like Austria or Sweden.

Watch: Ukrainian medical students set up temporary hospitals inside bomb shelters

Sweden is not a member of NATO however it is a partner of the European alliance, however, it had increased its military budget after Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

"Ukraine is now in a direct state of war with Russia. As a result, the model can only be 'Ukrainian' and only on legally verified security guarantees," its top negotiator Mikhailo Podolyak had said.

Also Read: Ukrainian colours paint Britain's streets, street art shows support for Kyiv

Russia had said neutrality proposals along the lines of Sweden or Austria were being discussed in talks with Ukraine while indicating it could be a "compromise".

Russia's lead negotiator Vladimir Medinsk had said the talks were "slow and difficult" and that Russia wanted peace "as soon as possible."

(With inputs from Agencies)