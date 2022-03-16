7.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Japan, tsunami warning issued

A huge 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck Japan’s Fukushima, shaking buildings in Tokyo and triggering a tsunami advisory, NHK reported on Wednesday.

Fukushima is home to a large nuclear power plant where a 2011 earthquake caused a severe disaster.

According to reports, the earthquake also hit the Myagi and Fukushima prefectures.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake struck 60 kilometres (36 miles) below the sea, AP news agency reported.

Live cam captures shaking as strong earthquake hits Tokyo, Japan

WION could not independently verify the authenticity of this video.

Part of Tokyo suffered a power outage due to the earthquake. According to news agency AFP, which quoted Tokyo power agency, around 2 million homes have lost power.

There are no reports of casualties and damage yet.

This is a developing story