Couple finds biggest 'potato', Guinness World Records says Nope, not a potato

Existential crisis isn't new. The pandemic-era isolations have had us through such ordeals a lot. But when a global authority points finger at an inanimate object and says (not literally) 'You, are not what you are'. For a human, such a thing may be a one-way ticket to depression-land, but since the object in question here can't speak, there's no such problem. At least we think so.

The object is potato (or not!). A couple in New Zealand dug a mammoth of a 'potato'. It weighed more than 7 kilograms. Usually, couple of sacks full of potatoes weigh this much. So naturally, Colin Craig-Brown and his wife Donna thought that way was clear for their names to be immortalised as diggers of world's biggest potato.

The potato was dug up last August and it certainly tasted like one, as per Colin who has been quoted in media reports.

So began the work of sending photos and paperwork to get their names etched in Guinness Book of World Records over a potato.

Both aspirations described above did not come to fruition. Colin and Donna could not get their names immortalised and that thing was Not a potato (That's what Guinness said!).

“Dear Colin,” said Guinness Book of World Records in an e-mail (as reported by The Guardian), “sadly the specimen is not a potato and is in fact the tuber of a type of gourd. For this reason we do unfortunately have to disqualify the application.”

Colin has since kept the 'potato' in his fridge and as quoted by The Guardian, he greets it 'Good day' every morning.