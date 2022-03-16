Russia blocks access to several local websites amid Ukraine war

Reports say the Russian media regulator has blocked access to over a dozen websites amid the war in Ukraine.

According to newswire AFP, the websites include Bellingcat including regional language websites namely Permdaily.ru. among others.

The news agency reported Russia's Roskomnadzor had confirmed the sites were blocked.

Reports claimed two Russian-language media based in Israel - 9 TV Channel Israel and Vesti Israel were also blocked including those based in Ukraine and Estonia.

Russian state communications regulator Roskomnadzor had earlier blocked access to Instagram over controversial hate speech row with Facebook's Meta.

Meta had said the temporary change in its hate speech policy only applied to Ukraine after Russia's invasion.

On Tuesday, a television journalist Marina Ovsyannikova had held out a poster on-air standing behind a news anchor while protesting against the Ukraine war.

Kremlin had dismissed it as an act of "hooliganism". The poster said: "Stop the war. Don't believe the propaganda. Here they are lying to you."

A Russian court imposed a $289 fine on Ovsyannikova and let her off. In the court proceeding, the Russian journalist maintained she was not guilty while facing possible ten-day detention.

(With inputs from Agencies)