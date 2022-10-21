Top 10 world news: Ukraine recaptures parts of Kherson, Meloni forms govt in Italy and more

The Ukrainian government said on Friday that the defence forces were able to recapture 88 towns and villages in the Kherson region. The announcement marked a huge achievement for Ukraine as Kherson was one of the regions that Russia “annexed” through the series of referendums in the past. In other news, Italy seems also set to have a new government under the leadership of Giorgia Meloni. Meloni, along with the right-wing allies, submitted a formal request to the President on Friday to give her coalition the necessary mandate to finally form the first far-right-led government since the end of World War II.

The Ukrainian government said on Friday that the defence forces were able to recapture 88 towns and villages in the Kherson region. The announcement marked a huge achievement for Ukraine as Kherson was one of the regions that Russia “annexed” through the series of referendums in the past.

Italy seems also set to have a new government under the leadership of Giorgia Meloni. Meloni, along with the right-wing allies, submitted a formal request to the President on Friday to give her coalition the necessary mandate to finally form the first far-right-led government since the end of World War II.



Pakistan's election commission on Friday disqualified former prime minister Imran Khan for five years from holding public office over charges of unlawfully selling state gifts received from heads of other nations and foreign dignitaries, local media reported.



Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, reports have indicated that Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of planning to blow up the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam on the Dnipro River. The dam is in the eastern Kherson region which is currently under Russian occupation.

Tech giants Infosys finally came up with a clear guideline regarding employees ‘moonlighting’ or taking up ‘gig’ jobs. According to the latest advisory published by the company, employees will be allowed to take jobs on the side after getting proper permission from their managers.

Moscow-installed authorities in Ukraine's southern Kherson region have said that four people died from Ukrainian shelling on the Antonivskiy bridge over the Dnipro river used for evacuations. "Four people were killed," pro-Moscow official Kirill Stremousov said on Telegram.



Family members of a 14-year-old girl in China, who died after being put in a Covid quarantine centre, say that they asked for help but no one paid heed to their calls. Two days after she was taken to the centre in Ruzhou, Henan province last Friday, Guo Jingjing developed a fever.



During a speech at the United Nations Security Council on Thursday (October 21), the Iranian deputy ambassador to the global body rejected the idea of Western countries serving as 'caretakers' for women in Iran amid violence and protest.



Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla confirmed on Thursday that the company had stopped making new Covid-19 vaccines back in December 2021 and also had to dump at least 100 million doses after they expired.

The Indian government has introduced a new foundational curriculum framework that will allow children between the ages of three and six to learn without textbooks. The curriculum will instead focus on learning through toys, lived experiences, the use of mother tongues, and stories of Indian heroes.