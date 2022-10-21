China: Family appeals for justice in 14-year-old's death who was sent to a Covid quarantine facility

A 14-year-old girl in China, who died after being put in a Covid quarantine centre, say that they asked for help but no one paid heed to their calls. Two days after she was taken to the centre in Ruzhou, Henan province last Friday, Guo Jingjing developed a fever. Videos showing her shaking and convulsing on a bed led to an outcry in China.

Jingjing's father, Guo Lele, in a video uploaded to Douyin, China's local version of TikTok, said that the workers at the centre did not do anything to treat her as her condition worsened. On Sunday, she had begun to "convulse, dehydrated and shaking", his father says in the video.

"Health workers at the centre took no care of her, no one even inquired." The video was widely shared before being taken down by the censors in some places. The family is now appealing for justice and accountability.

"I'm requesting the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and Discipline Inspection Commission come down to investigate the Ruzhou government's neglect... and give my daughter's life back!" he can be seen saying in the video which shows him next to his daughter's body.

The cause of her death hasn't been made clear yet by officials, who haven't commented on the matter yet. Jingjing's aunt also called for justice in another video, both of which have been increasingly censored in the past 48 hours.

BBC confirmed the circumstances surrounding the ninth-grader's condition with her family, saying that her condition deteriorated on Monday afternoon and she was taken to Ruzhou No.4 Hospital that evening. However, by then it was too late and could not be saved.

China's strict COVID-19 policies have become a thorn in the flesh for the citizens who have been registering their anger against them online and on other platforms.

(With inputs from agencies)