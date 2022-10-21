UNSC: Iran's deputy ambassador rejects West's role to act as 'caretakers,' says women can deal with it

During a speech at the United Nations Security Council on Thursday (October 21), the Iranian deputy ambassador to the national organisation rejected the idea of West countries serving as 'caretakers' for women in Iran amid violence and protest.

Iran and its citizens are dealing with internal conflicts. Ambassador Zahra Ershadi, during the UNSC, meet stated that Iranian women are aware of how to deal with the authorities in a civil and constructive way.

"Iranian women are smart, well educated, dedicated and patriotic and are aware of their rights. They also understand how to engage with the government in a peaceful and constructive manner in order to advance their rights," she said.

"Therefore we advise those Western states that they are not required to act as guardians or caretakers of Iranian women or speak on their behalf."

Annual discussions were made by leaders during the 20th-anniversary of Security Council 1325 on women, peace, and security, which coincided with Iran's clashes.

The current protests in Iran are one of the largest and major one in years against Iran's cleric leaders and the administration.

The protests began after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Amini was in police custody last month, who uphold the country's dress code.

After the incident, thousands of protesters took to the streets and protested heavily against the government. From men to children, everyone in Iran is protesting against the leaders.

Several nations like France, Spain, and the United states have shown their sympathy and support for the women in Iran.

As per a report released on October 5, the majority of delegates agreed with the report's finding that "violent wars and military spending" are to be blamed for the global reverse on women's rights.

(WIth inputs from agencies)

