16-year-old Iranian schoolgirl beaten to death for refusing to sing anthem praising supreme leader

A 16-year-old Iranian girl died after she was allegedly beaten up by security forces in her classroom along with other students for refusing to sing an anthem praising Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The incident took place last week in northwestern Ardabil city when the security forces were raiding the Shaheed Girls High School.

They tried to coerce the schoolgirls to sing the anthem in the honour of Iran’s supreme leader when 16-year-old Asra Panahi, among others, resisted. Following this, they were beaten up.

The Coordinating Council of Iranian Teachers' Trade Associations issued a statement on Wednesday saying that Panahi later succumbed to her injuries in hospital, reports BBC.

However, the Iranian authorities denied responsibility for Asra’s death, while her uncle claimed that his niece died due to a heart condition.

Asra’s death comes at a time when Iran is simmering in chaos ever since the anti-government protests swept the nation a month ago. They have been protesting against the regime for the custodial death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the Morality Police for wearing a headscarf inappropriately.

There have been reports that several young girls have died, with the relatives and human rights groups blaming the security forces for it.

The protests that began in the streets have since then gripped several schools, where teenage girls have agitated in classrooms, and playgrounds in a show of support for the women-led protests against the hijab law and the clerical establishment.

Several videos gone viral on social media showed schoolgirls waving their headscarves in the air and confronting male officials with slogans like "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator" - a reference to the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: