UK and EU to impose sanctions on Iran over drone deliveries to Russia

The United Kingdom are all set to match the European Union when it comes to sanctions in response to Iran’s supply of drones in Russia. The Iranian government was accused of supplying Kamikaze drones which were used in "attacking civilian targets and critical infrastructure" in Ukraine.

"Iran cannot be allowed to violate UN resolutions," British foreign minister James Cleverly said.

Also read | Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt being considered for Truss’ replacement as UK PM

Cleverly spoke about the developments during his speech at the House of Commons when he was questioned about UK’s response following multiple attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

The ‘Kamikaze’ drones have become quite popular in the attack against Ukraine because of the mobility it provides. The drones can be packed with explosives and can even be carried in backpacks by the Russian soldiers before deploying them on enemies from a considerable distance.

The United Nations Security Council also agreed to impose sanctions on the supply of drones after written complaints from United States and other western countries. According to Reuters, the US said that the supply of arms broke the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the six countries.

Also read | Indian regulator fines Google around $162 million for anti-competitive practices

“We expressed our grave concerns about Russia’s acquisition of these UAVs from Iran. We now have abundant evidence that these UAVs are being used to strike Ukrainian civilians and critical civilian infrastructure,” US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

However, the officials in Tehran have completely denied the allegations and said that they have no arms deal with Moscow. However, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that the army has shot down 37 drones till now.