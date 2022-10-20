Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt being considered for Truss’ replacement as UK PM: Report 

After weeks-long of political and economic chaos, UK's embattled Prime Minister Liz Truss finally decided to step down.

Speaking outside Downing Street on Thursday, Truss said she sent her resignation to King Charles after meeting the leader of the Conservative Party’s 1922 Committee, Graham Brady.

“Given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” she said.

She further announced that she will remain the prime minister until her successor is elected.

A UK Conservative Party official said that the election to elect the next British prime minister would held on October 28.

Amidst uncertainty over who is going to take over the reins, discussions are already abound on the potential contenders replacing Truss.

Rishi Sunak

Former finance minister Rishi Sunak, who contended against Truss in this year's Conservative leadership race, has emerged as the favourite to become the UK’s next prime minister.

According to Sky Bet, Sunak currently has odds of 13/8 in winning the elections.

If he wins, Sunak would be the first Indian-origin person to hold the UK's highest post.

Penny Mordaunt

Former defence secretary Mordaunt's name is also being actively considered to helm the PM post.

In this year's Conservative race, Mordaunt had finished third behind Truss and Sunak.

She is widely viewed as a consensus candidate, and has maintained links with Tory MPs in her current role as leader of the House of Commons.

Boris Johnson

Former prime minister Johnson's name is also doing the rounds even though he was ousted three months ago.

According to Times Political Editor Steven Swinford, Johnson still enjoys the mandate he gained in the 2019 general elections.

“He’s taking soundings but is said to believe it is a matter of national interest,” Swinford said on Twitter.

Jeremy Hunt

Britain’s new Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt, who replaced Kwasi Kwarteng earlier this week, could also be considered for the PM post.

The 55-year-old is considered the most powerful figure in the government and is seen as a stable option.

He previously held several senior government positions, including foreign secretary, health secretary and culture secretary.

On Monday, Hunt hinted that he would not run.

Speaking to Sky News: “I rule it out, Mrs Hunt rules it out, three Hunt children rule it out.”

(With inputs from agencies)

