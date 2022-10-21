India: Vaccine maker SII forced to destroy 100 million doses of expired Covid vaccine

On Thursday, the Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla confirmed that the company had stopped making new Covid-19 vaccines back in December 2021 and also had to dump at least 100 million doses after they expired.

Poonawalla speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the 23rd annual general meeting of the Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers’ Network (DCVMN) in the Indian city Pune said, “People are fed up of Covid and vaccines. However, maybe people can take a flu shot annually along with a Covid booster,” reported the local media.

He added, “But in India, there is no culture of taking a flu shot every year, like in the West.” Meanwhile, the booster shot Covovax trials are underway and are expected to get approval within the next two weeks, said the SII CEO. According to the SII CEO, they had around 100 million Covidshield vaccines in stock, which have a shelf-life of nine months and expired in September earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Fire again breaks out in Serum Institute in Pune

Meanwhile, the vaccine manufacturer also indicated that they are working on developing new vaccines against the emerging sub-variant Omicron, however, it will take time, said Poonawalla. Reportedly, the SII is also working with US biotech company Novavax to develop a booster specifically for Omicron.

India has administered over two billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines with more than 70% of the population having taken at least two doses. Covidshield, the local version of AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria vaccine, accounts for more than 90% of all doses given in India and was manufactured by the SII world's largest vaccine maker.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 fourth wave in Delhi? India's capital reports spike in virus cases

In India, the Covid-19 booster shots which had initially been for healthcare and frontline workers as well as people over the age of 60 years with comorbidities were later expanded to all adults. According to the Union Health Ministry, so far India has given 298 million booster doses.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.