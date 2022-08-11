COVID-19 fourth wave in Delhi? India's capital reports spike in virus cases

Amid fears of the fourth wave in the country, India reported 16,299 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with active cases at 1,25,076. The daily positivity rate in the country currently stands at 4.58 per cent.

According to the health ministry, the active cases comprise 0.28 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.53 per cent. Doctors claim the fourth wave may have begun in the country with several cases still underreported. India's national capital witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases reporting over 2,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the country had recorded 16,047 new coronavirus cases and 54 deaths including six from Kerala.

India's national capital reported seven deaths due to the virus on Wednesday which is the highest in nearly 180 days, according to the health department. India had experienced the third wave in late December and January-February this year.

India's southern state of Tamil Nadu recorded 941 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday as Punjab reported seven COVID-19-related fatalities with 406 fresh coronavirus cases. Health authorities said two deaths were reported in Mohali including in Barnala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Rupnagar and Sangrur.

Health officials in Goa reported 120 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 13.2 per cent after 903 samples were examined. The number of active cases in Goa stands at 946, according to health officials.

On Wednesday, Gujarat reported 678 new COVID-19 cases along with four deaths with 1,082 coronavirus patients getting discharged in the last 24 hours. The deaths were reported in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Bharuch. Ahmedabad reported the most number of cases with 195 new COVID-19 cases.

