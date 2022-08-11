Omicron BA-2.75: All you want to know about the new subvariant in Delhi

As India's national capital continues to witness a surge in coronavirus cases, a new subvariant of Omicron has been detected in New Delhi identified as BA-2.75.

On Tuesday, Delhi reported 2,495 new COVID-19 cases with the positivity rate touching 15.41 per cent. The capital also recorded seven deaths, according to the health department. The virus cases in Delhi is highest since January, reports say. On Saturday, the capital reported 2,423 virus cases with a positivity rate of 14.97 per cent including two fatalities and on Wednesday, the capital reported over 2,000 COVID-19 along with five fatalities.

Also Read: Man claims he had monkeypox and coronavirus at the same time

What is the new Omicron sub-variant BA-2.75?

According to doctors in Delhi, the BA-2.75 was detected in 90 samples as reports claim it infects people with antibodies and is also more transferable. It also infects those who have taken the coronavirus vaccine. The BA.2.75 subvariant is the descendent of Omiron subvariant BA.2 and is reportedly different to BA.5.

Watch: Authorities race to contain COVID-19 surge in China's Hainan

BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron are the dominant virus strains worldwide currently. Reports claim the first BA-2.75 case in India was detected in May with cases reported in ten states in the country.

Rajeev Jayadevan, co-chairman National Indian Medical Association Covid Task Force said that although, "BA.2.75 has certain mutations that have attracted global attention. However, from the limited samples available there are no reports yet of severe disease or excessive spread."

BA.2.75 has certain mutations that have attracted global attention. However, from the limited samples available there are no reports yet of severe disease or excessive spread.



Besides, cases are now trending down in Mumbai.



I am quoted @NishaTOI



1/2https://t.co/CkMj6hnyIj — Rajeev Jayadevan (@RajeevJayadevan) July 10, 2022 ×

What does the World Health Organisation say about BA.2.75?

According to the World Health Organisation(WH0), the BA.2.75 subvariant indicated "major immune escape" and has a "clear growth advantage" over other variants in India. The WHO has been monitoring the BA.2.75 sub-variant closely.

WHO's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan added that it was "it is too early to know that this sub-variant has properties of being more clinically severe".

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.