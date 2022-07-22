Man claims he had monkeypox and coronavirus at the same time

According to reports, a man in California was infected with coronavirus and monkeypox at the same time.

Mitcho Thompson developed lesions on his body last month showing signs of the monkeypox virus and claimed that doctors were certain he had both COVID-19 and the monkeypox virus which made him sick for weeks.

Thompson claimed he had red marks on his body after testing positive for coronavirus.

Doctors have described it as a rare case. The development comes as the World Health Organization(WHO) experts discussed whether to declare monkeypox as a global health emergency.

A research recently indicated that the monkeypox virus spread through sexual activity in at least ninety-five per cent cases.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said communities faced life-threatening discrimination while informing that "men who have sex with men could be stigmatised or blamed for the outbreak."

Europe and the US have been badly hit with the monkeypox virus as European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control informed that there were at least 7,896 confirmed cases in the European continent.

Spain is the worst-hit country in Europe with over 2,800 monkeypox cases followed by Germany, France, Netherlands and Portugal.

The first monkeypox case in the UK was detected on May 6 and since then the country has confirmed 2,137 cases, including in Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and England.

In England, there have been 2,050 confirmed monkeypox cases with a high proportion reported among London residents.

