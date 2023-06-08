Top 10 world news: Ukraine launches counteroffensive against Russia, explosion rocks Afghanistan, and more

Ukraine launched a long-anticipated counteroffensive against Russia, on Thursday, according to media reports. Several experts said that the counteroffensive emerge as a crucial phase in the ongoing war. On the other hand, India's foreign minister Dr S Jaishankar responded to remarks made by Canada's National Security Advisor (NSA) Jody Thomas that said India interferes in Ottawa's affairs through "state actors and non-state proxies".

Click on the headlines to read more.

Ukraine on Thursday (June 8) launched a long-anticipated counteroffensive against Russia, media reports mentioned citing officials. Several experts said that the counteroffensive emerge as a crucial phase in the ongoing war.

This comes after Russia claimed on the same day that Ukrainian strikes killed two people at an evacuation point for civilians from the Kherson region, which was flooded after a dam in Russian-held territory was destroyed.

India's foreign minister Dr S Jaishankar responded to remarks made by Canada's National Security Advisor (NSA) that said India interferes in Ottawa's affairs through "state actors and non-state proxies".

Responding to a question by WION related to the remark by Canadian NSA Jody Thomas, Jaishankar said: "The phrase that comes to my mind is, 'ooltah chor kotwal ko daantey' [the pot calling the kettle black]. It's we who had a complaint with them," he said while referring to Ottawa's inaction on anti-India secessionist forces that call for an independent Khalistan.

An explosion at the funeral service of an Afghan provincial governor, who was assassinated earlier this week, claimed the lives of at least 15 people on Thursday, TOLOnews reported citing a local official.

The blast at the funeral of the acting governor of northeastern Badakhshan province also wounded more than 50 people that had gathered for a mosque service honouring Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi.

At least four preschool children and two adults were injured in a knife attack which took place by a lake in the French Alps on Thursday (June 8). Preliminary information suggested that a Syrian refugee armed with a knife stabbed the kids, a video shows how the incident came about.

The video shows the suspect coming close to a baby in a pram and stabbing the little one multiple times. The videos show the mother trying to stop the attacker.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emphasised that his administration was focused on "identifying the culprits, not punishing the victims" even as a committee of the House of Commons supported a vote on Wednesday (June 7) in support of former Indian foreign students who may be deported from Canada.

Speaking in Parliament, Trudeau said, “We are deeply aware of cases of international students facing removal orders over fraudulent college acceptance letters. Our focus is in identifying the culprits, not penalising the victims.”

Rohit Sharma’s woes in the International Cricket Council (ICC) finals continued after he was dismissed for 15 by opposite number Pat Cummins for 15 runs. Rohit, leading the Indian team in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) final on Thursday, 8 June he had yet another disappointing outing in the final against the Aussies while team India struggled in the second session of Day 2. The Indian team already lost four wickets before the end of the second session.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly prevalent in our daily lives, leading to concerns about its potential impact on employment, disruptions in different industries, and the spread of political ideologies.

WION spoke with Kevin Baragona, the founder of DeepAI.org on the future of how one should envision the future of AI in the next decade. DeepAI is an application that uses Zendo as an AI agent that anyone can teach to perform a visual recognition task.

The scientists, in their latest search for extraterrestrial life, are trying to carefully listen to the radio pulses that are emerging from the centre of our galaxy.

The new direction in the investigation of extraterrestrial life has been taken with the hypothesis that intelligent aliens could be lurking at the heart of our galaxy - the Milky Way.

Another world record of the largest-ever gathering of people donning a Spider-Man costume was set by Sony Pictures Malaysia. On June 3, around 685 people wearing Spider-Man costumes gathered at the AEON Mall Bukit Tinggi to create a new world record.

“Sony Pictures Entertainment Malaysia decided to attempt this record title to celebrate the release of a new Spider-Man movie: Across the Spider-Verse, which was released on 1 June, 2023,” stated the Guinness World Records website.