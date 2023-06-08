WTC Final: Pat Cummins scalps Rohit Sharma as woes continue in ICC finals for Indian skipper
Playing in his sixth ICC trophy final, history was not on the side of the 35-year-old as he scored just 132 runs in six innings. Things only got worse for Rohit on Thursday as he was dismissed for 15 by Cummins on the final ball of the sixth over of the Indian innings.
Rohit Sharma’s woes in the International Cricket Council (ICC) finals continued after he was dismissed for 15 by opposite number Pat Cummins for 15 runs. Rohit, leading the Indian team in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) final on Thursday, June 8, he had yet another disappointing outing in the final against the Aussies, while team India struggled in the second session of Day 2. The Indian team lost four wickets before the end of the second session.
Rohit Sharma’s woes continue
Playing in his sixth ICC trophy final, history was not on the side of the 35-year-old with him scoring just 132 runs in six innings. Things only got worse for Rohit on Thursday as he was dismissed for 15 by Cummins on the final ball of the sixth over of the Indian innings. This now means that Rohit now has scored 147 runs in the ICC final with a best of 34 runs in the first innings of the 2021 WTC final. He averages 24.5 in that period, another poor return for the out-of-form man.
Rohit Sharma’s Performance in ICC Finals
2007 T20 World Cup Final – 30* Runs
2013 Champions Trophy Final – 9 Runs
2014 T20 World Cup Final – 29 Runs
2017 Champions Trophy Final – 0 Runs
2021 WTC Final – 34 Runs (First Innings)
2021 WTC Final – 30 Runs (Second Innings)
2023 WTC Final – 15 Runs (First Innings)
India make poor start to innings
After bowling out Australia at 469, India did not have the best start as they lost skipper Rohit, Shubman Gill (13), Virat Kohli (14), and Cheteshwar Pujara (14) early. India were 37/2 at the lunch break before the situation got even worse at 71/4. Australia’s all top bowlers, Mitchell Starc, Cummins, Scott Boland, and Cameron Green scalped wicket a piece. India at the time of writing were 120/4 and were trailing by 349 runs.
Smith scores 31st Test ton
Earlier in the day, Smith reached his 31st hundred for the Aussies in the Test format. The New South Wales batter leapfrogged Matthew Hayden for most Test hundreds while also bringing up his 43rd international ton. Only Steve Waugh (32) and Ricky Ponting (41) have reached the triple-figure mark on more occasions. Australia would later end their innings at 469 after they were bowled out by Indian bowlers.
