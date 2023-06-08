WTC Final: Pat Cummins scalps Rohit Sharma as woes continue in ICC finals for Indian skipper

Rohit Sharma’s woes in the International Cricket Council (ICC) finals continued after he was dismissed for 15 by opposite number Pat Cummins for 15 runs. Rohit, leading the Indian team in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) final on Thursday, June 8, he had yet another disappointing outing in the final against the Aussies, while team India struggled in the second session of Day 2. The Indian team lost four wickets before the end of the second session.

Rohit Sharma’s woes continue

Playing in his sixth ICC trophy final, history was not on the side of the 35-year-old with him scoring just 132 runs in six innings. Things only got worse for Rohit on Thursday as he was dismissed for 15 by Cummins on the final ball of the sixth over of the Indian innings. This now means that Rohit now has scored 147 runs in the ICC final with a best of 34 runs in the first innings of the 2021 WTC final. He averages 24.5 in that period, another poor return for the out-of-form man.

Rohit Sharma’s Performance in ICC Finals

2007 T20 World Cup Final – 30* Runs