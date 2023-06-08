Ukraine launches long-awaited counteroffensive to reclaim Russian-occupied territory: Reports

Ukraine on Thursday (June 8) launched a long-anticipated counteroffensive against Russia, media reports mentioned citing officials. Several experts said that the counteroffensive emerge as a crucial phase in the ongoing war.

This comes after Russia claimed on the same day that Ukrainian strikes killed two people at an evacuation point for civilians from the Kherson region, which was flooded after a dam in Russian-held territory was destroyed.

The Moscow-installed head of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, said on Telegram: "Fighters from the Kyiv regime committed a heinous crime. They shelled a civilian evacuation point in Gola Prystan. Two people were killed, including a 33-year-old pregnant woman. Two more people were wounded."

The Washington Post cited multiple individuals in Ukrainian armed forces to report that the troops on Wednesday night intensified their attacks on the front line in the country's southeast, as claimed by Russia as well. The report mentioned that it can be seen as a significant push toward Russian-occupied territory.

The report mentioned that four members of the military, including officers, spoke on the condition of anonymity as they were apparently not authorised to discuss war-related developments publicly.

ABC News also reported citing two Ukrainian officials, including a source close to President Volodymry Zelensky, that an active phase of the Ukrainian counteroffensive is underway. Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 8 June 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/Xuz1SZBZuV



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/abjNhlu7Xm — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 8, 2023 × In its Thursday update, Britain's defence ministry said that "heavy fighting continues along multiple sectors of the front" amid a highly complex operational picture unfolding.

It further mentioned that the Russian forces are likely being ordered to "return to the offensive as soon as possible". It mentioned that Chechen units have led an unsuccessful attempt to take the town of Marivka, near Donetsk city.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

