Aliens saying 'hello' through signals from centre of Milky Way, suggests new study

The scientists, in their latest search for extraterrestrial life, are trying to carefully listen to the radio pulses that are emerging from the centre of our galaxy. Hunting aliens through radio signals The new direction in the investigation of extraterrestrial life has been taken with the hypothesis that intelligent aliens could be lurking at the heart of our galaxy - the Milky Way.



Stars, known as pulsars, naturally emit narrow-frequency pulses but humans also use them deliberately in technology such as radar.



Since these pulses have the capability to stand out against the space's background radio noise, they are likely to be an effective way to communicate at such long distances. Hence, scientists have considered them as a good option to listen to while they hunt for alien civilisations.

In a new study which was published in The Astronomical Journal, the new alien-hunting strategy was described by the scientists



The software has been developed by the researchers, headed by Cornell University graduate student Akshay Suresh, to detect the repetitive frequency patterns which were tested on known pulsars which are known for perfectly picking up the narrow frequencies.



These frequency ranges have been very small, their width being around a tenth of the frequencies which are generally used by an FM radio station. Data from Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia was then searched by the researchers using the method.



"Until now, radio SETI has primarily dedicated its efforts to the search for continuous signals," said study co-author Vishal Gajjar of the SETI Institute in a statement.

"Our study sheds light on the remarkable energy efficiency of a train of pulses as a means of interstellar communication across vast distances. Notably, this study marks the first-ever comprehensive endeavour to conduct in-depth searches for these signals," he added. Why are scientists listening in the centre of the Milky Way? The signals emerging from the centre of the Milky Way have been the focus of the researchers because they are dense with stars and potentially habitable exoplanets. Also, if intelligent aliens are present at the core of the Milky Way and wish to reach out to other galaxies, they might send signals across a wide range of planets as they are at the centre of the galaxy.



"Breakthrough Listen captures huge volumes of data, and Akshay's technique provides a new method to help us search that haystack for needles that could provide tantalising evidence of advanced extraterrestrial life forms," study co-author and project scientist with the Breakthrough Listen programme Steve Croft said.