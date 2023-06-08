WATCH | Bodycam captures UFO falling from sky, minutes later family complains about 'aliens' in backyard

In a video footage captured by the body cam of a Las Vegas police officer, a bright light was captured passing through the sky, minutes before a resident called and reported about spotting “aliens” in the backyard of his house.



A Las Vegas Metro police officer received a call from a citizen on April 30, at around 11:50 pm in Las Vegas, Nevada before he briefly saw a bright light streak across the night sky, according to a report published by Newsweek.



According to the police official, the unidentified flying object (UFO) shined brightly and moved through the sky. The occurrence of this unexplained phenomenon led the police to launch an investigation. A few weeks ago a Las Vegas Metro Police officer's bodycam captured a UFO falling out of the sky. A few minutes later a family called 911 complaining about 9-foot-tall "non-human" beings standing in their backyard. pic.twitter.com/QblTHkUxQC — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) June 8, 2023 × Aliens descend from sky In an hour, the police received a call from a man who claimed that something had fallen from the sky and said that he can see two figures walking in his northwest valley backyard, according to the report.

In the call, the individual claimed the figures to be "aliens" and stated that they were 8 feet and 10 feet tall. He also claimed that they possessed big shiny eyes and large mouths.



"There's like an 8-foot person beside it and another one is inside and it has big eyes and it's looking at us—and it's still there," the caller said to a dispatcher.



The dispatcher then questioned the man where exactly were these figures present on his property and tried to get more information. "In my backyard. I swear to God this is not a joke, this is actually, we're terrified," said the caller.



"They're very large. They're like 8 feet, 9 feet, 10 feet. They look like aliens to us. Big eyes. They have big eyes. Like, I can't explain it, and big mouth. They're shiny eyes and they're not human. They're 100% not human,” he added.



After receiving the call, the police visited the home of the complainant and sought details about the incident. They also informed them that their official also saw a bright suspicious object in the sky earlier in the evening.

Speaking to officers, the family, again described what they claimed to see as one of them called the suspicious creature as a "big creature, 10 feet tall."



After the Las Vegas Police officer informed the family about his colleague seeing a bright light, two members of the family also agreed to have seen something similar.



In the body cam footage, one of the officers is seen trying to ask the motorist if they saw any unusual bright lights in the sky while adding that it may come as a "really dumb question."

