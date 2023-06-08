'Focus on identifying culprits, not penalising victims': Trudeau on Indian students facing deportation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emphasised that his administration was focused on "identifying the culprits, not punishing the victims" even as a committee of the House of Commons supported a vote on Wednesday (June 7) in support of former Indian foreign students who may be deported from Canada.

Speaking in Parliament, Trudeau said, “We are deeply aware of cases of international students facing removal orders over fraudulent college acceptance letters. Our focus is in identifying the culprits, not penalising the victims.”

He added, “Victims of fraud will have an opportunity to demonstrate their situation and present evidence to support their case. We remain committed to supporting victims of fraud as we evaluate each case.”

The House Standing Committee on Citizenship and Immigration passed a motion on Wednesday (June 6) evening urging for the deportation of the students to be stayed while also providing them with a route to permanent residency, reported the Hindustan Times.

The Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser embraced a similar lenient approach towards the ex-students, as he tweeted, “Innocent victims will be given every opportunity to have their case considered fairly. Due to the complexity of the situation, we remain committed to working with CBSA (Canadian Border Services Agency) to determine a fair outcome.” Les victimes innocentes auront toutes les chances d’avoir leur cas examiné équitablement. En raison de la complexité de la situation, nous restons déterminés à travailler avec l'ASFC pour trouver une solution équitable. — Sean Fraser (@SeanFraserMP) June 7, 2023 × He further said that his department was “actively pursuing a solution” for those affected and was “facing uncertainty due to having been admitted to Canada with fraudulent college admission letters.”

The students arrived in Canada between 2017 and 2019, and in some instances, in 2020. They started receiving notices from the CBSA in 2021 and last year, for a hearing as the agency concluded the letter of offer of admission to a Canadian higher education institution, which was a requisite for their study permits, was "fake."

Most of the distressed students were represented by the agent Brijesh Mishra of the Jalandhar-based counselling firm EMSA Education and Migration Services Australia.

The ex-students opined that they were being victimised for no reason. In an open letter under the banner of Victim Students released in March, they said, “We are desperate for justice; we are victims of fraud; we have no criminal level but facing a removal order.”

Fraser also tweeted, “Those who have taken advantage of people genuinely hoping to study here will face consequences for their actions.”

Two ex-students have received removal orders, including Lovepreet Singh, originally from Mohali. Many such ex-students are staging an ongoing protest in the Greater Toronto Area or GTA, which they say will continue till their cases are resolved and the order for Lovepreet Singh’s deportation revoked.