Zelensky visits flood-hit areas, medical facility after Nova Kakhovka dam collapse

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the flood-hit region in the country’s eastern region Kherson, on Thursday (June 8) after the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam. He also visited a medical facility and met people evacuated from the region and thanked the “heroic” staff there for their work.

Meanwhile, The Kremlin, on Thursday, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not have any plans to visit the Russian-occupied areas of Kherson affected by the flooding. Situation in flood-hit Kherson So far, at least three people have been killed due to the floods triggered by the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine, according to The Kyiv Independent. On the other hand, Russian-installed authorities have said that at least five people were killed.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president visited Kherson to discuss emergency operations in the region. The destruction of the dam, for which both Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other, on Tuesday, has unleashed flood water from the Dnipro River and prompted the evacuation of thousands of people.

Ukrainian Governor Oleksandr Prokudin, on Thursday, said that 600 square kilometres of Kherson Oblast has been flooded with some 68 per cent of the flooded land on the Russian-occupied east bank of the Dnipro River and 32 per cent on the Ukrainian-controlled west bank. Zelensky visits Kherson to oversee response to the flood-hit regions The Ukrainian president visited Kherson lies some 60 kilometres downstream from the Nova Kakhovka dam. He took to social media and wrote, “Working trip to Kherson region. A coordination meeting on the liquidation of consequences of the Kakhovka HPP (Hydroelectric Power Plant) dam explosion.”

“Many important issues were discussed. The operational situation in the region as a result of the disaster, evacuation of the population from potential flood zones, elimination of the emergency caused by the dam explosion, organization of life support for the flooded areas,” said Zelensky, on Telegram along with a video of his visit.

He added, “Also, the prospects for restoring the region’s ecosystem and the operational military situation in the man-made disaster area.” In a separate post, he also said that he visited the road crossing where people were being evacuated.

“It is important to calculate the damage and allocate funds to compensate residents affected by the disaster and develop a programme to compensate for losses or relocate businesses within the Kherson region,” said Zelensky. Ukrainian president says Kherson will be rebuilt Zelensky also visited the medical facility where he met with the locals and assured them that Kherson will be rebuilt after the floods. He took to Twitter and posted a video of himself visiting the medical facility and wrote, “At the evacuation point at one of Kherson’s medical institutions, I talked to our people affected by the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.”

Хочу подякувати всьому персоналу медзакладу за роботу… pic.twitter.com/8omzH8pVzy — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 8, 2023 × Addressing the locals he also said, “We will help you and rebuild everything that needs to be restored. I thank you and wish you good health.” Zelensky also went on to thank “all the staff of the medical institution for their work even under fire. You are heroic people.”

Is Putin going to visit the Russian-occupied flood-hit areas?



The Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Putin does not have any plans to visit the Russian-occupied areas of Kherson affected by the flooding and was monitoring the situation.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

