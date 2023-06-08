Malaysian Spider-Verse | 685 people dressed as Spider-Man gather at mall, break India's record

Another world record of the largest-ever gathering of people donning a Spider-Man costume was set by Sony Pictures Malaysia. On June 3, around 685 people wearing Spider-Man costumes gathered at the AEON Mall Bukit Tinggi to create a new world record. “Sony Pictures Entertainment Malaysia decided to attempt this record title to celebrate the release of a new Spider-Man movie: Across the Spider-Verse, which was released on 1 June, 2023,” stated the Guinness World Records website. As per the Guinness World Records (GWR), Sony Pictures Malaysia and AEON Mall had organised a recent event to celebrate the release of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse on June 1.

The record's video was shared on AEON Mall's Facebook page with the caption, “Yes, Malaysia! We did it! Guinness World Record: largest gathering in Spider-Man costume, 685 participants. Thank you, Malaysians. You are truly a Superhero!”



In the video, people were seen dressed up as various versions of Spider-Man. The famous meme of Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man was also recreated by a group of people.



As the video continues, people are seen posing for the camera. The children were seen having fun in decorating Spider-Man-themed cupcakes.

India's record of Spider-Man mass-gathering surpassed

Earlier, Sony Pictures India had created the Guinness World Record for organising the largest gathering of people who were wearing Spider-Man costumes.



The record was created on 15 December, 2021 in Mumbai after 601 people wearing Spider-Man costumes gathered at the same place and at the same time.



The gathering in India was organised ahead of the release of Spider-Man No Way Home.