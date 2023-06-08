Malaysian Spider-Verse | 685 people dressed as Spider-Man gather at mall, break India's record
The event was organised by Sony Pictures Entertainment Malaysia to celebrate the release of ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
Another world record of the largest-ever gathering of people donning a Spider-Man costume was set by Sony Pictures Malaysia. On June 3, around 685 people wearing Spider-Man costumes gathered at the AEON Mall Bukit Tinggi to create a new world record.
“Sony Pictures Entertainment Malaysia decided to attempt this record title to celebrate the release of a new Spider-Man movie: Across the Spider-Verse, which was released on 1 June, 2023,” stated the Guinness World Records website.
As per the Guinness World Records (GWR), Sony Pictures Malaysia and AEON Mall had organised a recent event to celebrate the release of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse on June 1.
The record's video was shared on AEON Mall's Facebook page with the caption, “Yes, Malaysia! We did it! Guinness World Record: largest gathering in Spider-Man costume, 685 participants. Thank you, Malaysians. You are truly a Superhero!”
In the video, people were seen dressed up as various versions of Spider-Man. The famous meme of Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man was also recreated by a group of people.
As the video continues, people are seen posing for the camera. The children were seen having fun in decorating Spider-Man-themed cupcakes.
India's record of Spider-Man mass-gathering surpassed
Earlier, Sony Pictures India had created the Guinness World Record for organising the largest gathering of people who were wearing Spider-Man costumes.
The record was created on 15 December, 2021 in Mumbai after 601 people wearing Spider-Man costumes gathered at the same place and at the same time.
The gathering in India was organised ahead of the release of Spider-Man No Way Home.
The new movie sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been released in 10 languages in India. The languages include Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali.
Since its release, the movie has been ruling the box office and it has achieved the biggest opening weekend ever for an animated film in India so far.
The next sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is slated to release in 2024. As per a report published in Deadline, the movie collected $209 million merely in its opening weekend.
The recently released movie's story picks up from the events that occurred in its 2018-released predecessor, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.
Sharing similarity with the last film, the sequel is based in a shared multiverse however it has brand new adventurous missions, and it is much more flashier and filled with loads of humour.
