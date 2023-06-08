France knife attack: Video shows terrifying moment when man stabbed a child multiple times

Trigger warning: Some readers may find the details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised.

At least four preschool children and two adults were injured in a knife attack which took place by a lake in the French Alps on Thursday (June 8). Preliminary information suggested that a Syrian refugee armed with a knife stabbed the kids. A video shows how the incident came about.

The video shows the suspect coming close to a baby in a pram and stabbing the little one multiple times. It also shows the mother trying to stop the attacker.

News agencies reported that the youngest victim in the quiet town of Annecy was just 22 months old. The motive behind the attack is unclear, but investigators are trying to understand the reasons for the terrifying attack in a public park.

Videos show the attacker, dressed in black and carrying a blade around 10 centimetres long. He can be heard shouting "In the name of Jesus Christ".

All four child victims, which include British and German boys, are in a critical state in a local hospital.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told a press conference during a trip to Paris: "We have already deployed British consular officials who are travelling to the area to make themselves available to support the family."

Watch the video here #France knife attack leaves six people injured, including children. Police say the attacker is a #Syrian refugee.



Instead of the aggressor's religion and nationality, the focus should be on the audacity of terrorism and aggression. pic.twitter.com/rnfKWmlqLX — HuiHui Chen Miss (@HuiHuiChenMiss) June 8, 2023 × Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne rushed to the lakeside town around 30 kilometres south of the Swiss city of Geneva. While speaking at a press conference alongside the prime minister, local prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis told reporters: "There's no obvious terrorist motive." What do we know about the suspect? Borne further added that the suspect was "not known by any intelligence service" and did not have "any history of psychiatric problems". Security sources and his ex-wife told AFP that he was recently divorced and in his early 30s. He had previously lived for 10 years in Sweden where he was granted refugee status in April.

As quoted by the news agency, the ex-wife said on condition of anonymity, "He called me around four months ago. He was living in a church." She also said that he had left Sweden because he had been unable to get Swedish nationality.

As per the witnesses and also as seen in the videos, he was seen running around the park on the banks of Lake Annecy wearing a bandana and sunglasses. He was attacking people randomly.

Reports have mentioned that he was arrested by armed police at the scene.

Former professional footballer Anthony Le Tallec, who was running in the park, told the local Dauphine Libere newspaper that he "wanted to attack everyone. I moved away and he lunged at an old man and woman and stabbed the old man".

(With inputs from agencies)

