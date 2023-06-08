ugc_banner

11 killed, 30 injured in explosion at funeral for assassinated Afghan governor, says ministry

Kabul, AfghanistanEdited By: Navya BeriUpdated: Jun 08, 2023, 06:01 PM IST

11 people were killed and 30 injured in a blast on Thursday at a funeral service for an Afghan acting provincial governor.

As per AFP reports, at least 11 people were killed and 30 injured by an explosion on Thursday at a funeral service for an Afghan acting provincial governor assassinated by a suicide bomber earlier this week, the Ministry of Interior said.

"The Ministry of Interior of the IEA condemns this brutality of the disgraced enemies," a statement said of the blast, which happened at a service for Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi in Faizabad, capital of Badakhshan province.

This is a developing story. More details awaited

