Top 10 world news: Turkey indecisive on Sweden’s NATO bid, India tells UK to act against Khalistanis, and more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Friday (July 7), said that Turkey would “make the best decision, whatever it is,” when asked about Sweden’s bid to join the United States-led military alliance ahead of the next week’s NATO summit in Vilnius. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said there are still “gaps” to bridge between Turkey and Sweden for Ankara to give Stockholm the go ahead for its accession.

India’s premier investigating agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Friday, arrested three people responsible for the Odisha train accidents that caused the death of 293 people and left over 1,000 injured.

India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday urged his British counterpart Tim Barrow to take strong action against extremist elements, referring to the Khalistanis, and ensure the safety of the Indian High Commission.

China is experiencing a concerning rise in suicide rates among young people in recent years, leading researchers to advocate for the implementation of a specialised programme aimed at addressing the academic pressure they face.

Pakistan’s law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has said that the lifetime disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif—who is on a self-imposed exile in London —has ended and he can now contest elections.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday (July 7) criticised China for its recent 'punitive' measures against US companies as she stressed the need for market reforms in the world's second-largest economy. Yellen is on a four-day China visit. She arrived in Beijing on Thursday.

In the early hours of Friday, a devastating fire engulfed a retirement home in Milan, Italy, claiming the lives of six people, according to emergency responders, reported DW. Italian news agency ANSA reported that 81 people were rushed to the hospital in the aftermath of the fire.

British police have announced the successful outcome of Operation Mille, a large-scale drugs operation conducted throughout June. More than 450 individuals have been charged, and cannabis plants with a value exceeding £115 million or $146 million were seized in the operation across England and Wales.

The Hong Kong police have arrested five people, as of Thursday (July 6), for allegedly supporting overseas activists who supposedly endangered national security, amid the government’s expanding crackdown on pro-democracy dissidents.