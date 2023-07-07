Breaking point: Chinese youth face alarming surge in suicides as academic pressure takes its toll

China is experiencing a concerning rise in suicide rates among young people in recent years, leading researchers to advocate for the implementation of a specialised programme aimed at addressing the academic pressure they face.

While the absolute numbers may seem relatively small, the statistics reveal a significant increase compared to the declining trend observed across all age groups in the country. This article examines the factors contributing to this surge, highlights the prevalence of mental disorders among students, and emphasises the urgent need for targeted intervention programmes, reported the Fortune. Disturbing trends in suicides A study conducted by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention has shown that the number of suicides among children aged five to 14 has witnessed an annual increase of nearly 10 per cent from 2010 to 2021.

Similarly, suicide rates among individuals aged 15 to 24 experienced a decline of 7 per cent until 2017, followed by a sharp rise of almost 20 per cent over the next four years.

These statistics stand in stark contrast to the overall suicide rate in the country, which decreased by 5.3 per cent annually during the same period, thanks to a nationwide mental health program.

The impact of academic pressure Researchers have identified intense competition in the educational sphere as a significant cause of mental distress and elevated suicide risks among children and adolescents in China.

A national survey conducted in 2022 revealed that half of the individuals diagnosed with depressive disorder in the country were students. The relentless pursuit of academic success has taken a toll on their mental well-being, necessitating immediate attention and effective interventions. Urgent call for targeted programmes In response to the alarming increase in youth suicides, the researchers have urged the government to prioritise the development of programs specifically tailored to children and adolescents.

They emphasise the importance of adopting best practices from other countries and implementing early identification strategies to detect suicidal behaviour promptly.

Addressing mental health concerns and providing adequate support systems for young individuals should be at the forefront of the government's agenda.

Exacerbating factors China's youth has long been entrenched in fierce competition, driven by the desire to excel academically and secure promising job prospects upon graduation.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which spanned three years and included intermittent lockdowns across the country, further intensified the pressure on young people.

College campuses, in particular, faced numerous restrictions and disruptions, compounding the stress and uncertainty experienced by students. Additionally, record levels of youth unemployment have added to the existing challenges, amplifying the sense of hopelessness and desperation.