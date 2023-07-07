Data Lab | China's job crisis and 'the curse of 35’: Why are people afraid of that age?

China is facing a major job crisis. Stealing the limelight is the so-called “Curse of 35”.

This mystifying phenomenon reveals the ordeal faced by employees in their career race. It basically means that as a person nears the age of 35, his or her career goes for a toss. But what makes this age so dire in China?

Chinese work culture has a structure that is age-woven and hierarchical, where seniors reign supreme. Ambitious youth crave more growth avenues, yet older counterparts claw at lofty roles. Thus, when one is at the brink of 35, a bottleneck brews, making it a nerve-wracking situation.

From an employer's perspective, there are various beliefs associated with individuals in this age bracket, such as their perceived reluctance to handle additional workload and work overtime.

Employers may need to allocate more resources to cater to the needs and entitlements of employees in this age group, considering that it is a crucial time when people make life decisions regarding marriage, having children, owning a house, and more, said Dr Anand P Krishnan, fellow, Centre for Himalayan Studies, Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, and visiting associate fellow at the Institute of Chinese Studies, Delhi.

However, there is another aspect that is often overlooked—the stringent regulations on formal employment in China. The Labour Contract Law implemented in 2008 imposes strict hiring guidelines, leading companies and employers to be cautious when considering the employment of individuals deemed "old." Consequently, this creates a precarious labour market where informal employment practices come into play, Krishnan told WION.

Also watch | Gravitas: The curse of 35 hits Chinese people A tougher situation for women The Chinese government has traditionally played a paternalistic role in setting societal norms, particularly when it comes to women.

“There are several factors crucial to employment, especially for female employees,” Dr Geeta Kochhar, assistant professor, Centre for Chinese and South Asian Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University told WION.

“Firstly, young and dynamic women are preferred. Secondly, married women are seen as liabilities to the company. Thirdly, married women may face issues related to bearing and raising a child, which can result in them taking leave, and thus they are not preferred. Fourth, the company's image and relationship building require young and good-looking women. Lastly, since the enterprise requires long hours of work, they prefer young individuals who can undergo military-like training and travel with no constraints,” she pointed out. × Note: This is an immersive data chart. Please hover over the chart to get the figures. No job, no marriage, no kid: A domino effect affecting birthrates It's a tough situation for workers in their mid-30s who are making important decisions about their career, marriage, and having children. They face a double whammy that makes things even more challenging.

China’s marriage rates hit a record low in 2022, as the country grapples with a declining birth rate and population. × Note: This is an immersive data chart. Please hover over the chart to get the figures.

According to the Ministry of Civil Affairs of China, the number of registered marriages in 2022 was 6.8 million, marking a significant 10.5 per cent decrease from the previous year's 7.63 million marriages. This represents the lowest figure recorded since 1986, when the Chinese government began documenting such statistics.

“Despite the Chinese Party-State removing the one-child norm, fewer parents are ready to bear more children. Rising costs in cities (especially the big ones like Beijing and Shanghai) are making parents rethink their options,” Dr Krishnan explains.

“In fact, even during the heights of the pandemic and lockdowns, the Party-state's paternalistic messaging to people to ‘utilise the time well and plan families’ did not find echo among couples,” he adds.