Italy: Major fire in Milan retirement home kills six, leaves dozens injured

In the early hours of Friday, a devastating fire engulfed a retirement home in Milan, Italy, claiming the lives of six people, according to emergency responders, reported DW.

Italian news agency ANSA reported that 81 people were rushed to the hospital in the aftermath of the fire.

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala addressed the media, stating that while firefighters swiftly extinguished the flames, the residents were tragically intoxicated by the fumes.

The fire brigade, noting the severity of the situation, declared, "Six people killed, numerous suffering from smoke inhalation hospitalised. Dozens of people saved by firefighters who immediately evacuated the building."

Reports from the AGI news agency revealed that five of the victims were women aged between 69 and 87, while the sixth was a 73-year-old man.

Luca Cari, spokesperson for the national firefighters' service, informed Reuters that three of the hospitalised individuals are in critical condition.

Watch the video here: What caused the fire? As investigations continue, the cause of the fire remains unknown. Mayor Sala told DW that it appeared to have originated in a single room, claiming the lives of two residents in the blaze.

He emphasised that the tragedy could have been even more catastrophic, stating, "The fire did not spread, not even to the neighbouring rooms, but the smoke is just as deadly, and the four other victims died of smoke inhalation."

Milan's fire chief, Nicola Micele, reported that four teams of firefighters promptly arrived at the scene after staff members raised the alarm upon spotting the smoke. Micele told broadcaster Rai News that the evacuation process was particularly challenging due to the heavy smoke and the presence of residents who were unable to walk.

The fire incident occurred at a privately-run retirement home known as "Casa per Coniugi," which reportedly provides accommodations for individuals who require assistance but do not require hospitalisation.

This tragic event serves as a solemn reminder of the importance of fire safety measures and the need for continuous vigilance to ensure the well-being of vulnerable individuals in retirement homes.

(With inputs from agencies)