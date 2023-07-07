Turkey remains indecisive on Sweden’s NATO bid; Stoltenberg to bridge ‘gaps’ between countries

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Friday (July 7), said that Turkey would “make the best decision, whatever it is,” when asked about Sweden’s bid to join the United States-led military alliance ahead of the next week’s NATO summit in Vilnius. Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said there are still “gaps” to bridge between Turkey and Sweden for Ankara to give Stockholm the go ahead for its accession. Will Turkey support Sweden’s membership bid? The recent comments by Erdogan, on Friday, came ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit have left the possibility for Turkey to support Sweden’s bid to join NATO. The talks with the Ukrainian president are to focus on the Russian invasion and the US-led military alliance’s expansion, as per reports.

NATO member Turkey’s indecision and reluctance on Sweden’s accession to the alliance has left Washington and Brussels irritated as they argue that Stockholm has done enough to address Ankara’s concerns. However, Erdogan reiterated his concerns, on Friday, and said, “How a country with terrorists on the streets...can contribute to NATO.”

The comments by the Turkish president were made in reference to Stockholm’s perceived lax attitude toward alleged Kurdish militants living in Sweden. However, Erdogan also did not deny the possibility of accepting Sweden’s membership bid which he said would be further discussed with the Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, on Monday ahead of the upcoming summit. Stoltenberg about the ‘gaps’ to bridge between Turkey and Sweden The NATO-organised talks between the two countries will take place a day, on Monday, ahead of the military alliance’s leadership summit in the Lithuanian capital city of Vilnius. “On Tuesday in the leadership summit to be held in Vilnius, we will be discussing (Turkey’s concerns) with our partners. We will make the best decision, whatever it is,” said Erdogan.

Meanwhile, NATO chief Stoltenberg, on Friday said there are still “gaps” to be bridged between Turkey and Sweden before the former can give its go ahead for the latter’s membership bid. Addressing a press conference ahead of next week’s summit, Stoltenberg said again he would meet Swedish and Turkish leaders a day before the gathering officially starts on July 11-12. Zelensky about Ukraine, Sweden's bid to join NATO The Ukrainian president who is in the midst of visiting several NATO states, drummed up support for its membership bid. Zelensky travelled to the Czech Republic and Slovakia a day after holding talks in Bulgaria. He is also due to visit Istanbul and meet his Turkish counterpart, later on Friday.

While he was in Slovakia, Zelensky on Friday called on NATO to resolve the issue of Sweden and Ukraine’s membership bid and said that the indecision is a “threat” to global security. “I think there is not enough unity on this,” said Zelensky, during a press conference. He added, “This is a threat to the strength of the alliance…is (also) very important for the security of the whole world.”

Kyiv is also expecting some “positive results or at least some steps towards the positive outcome” from the upcoming summit in Vilnius, said the Ukrainian president. Zelensky also said the “situation with the aggressor, with Russia depends on this,” as Moscow is “counting on the world to show weakness and disunity in the Alliance, and this cannot be allowed.”

Zelensky has won a pledge of support for Ukraine to join NATO “as soon as the war (with Russia) is over,” from the Czech Republic. Additionally, Slovakia said the question of Kyiv’s membership was “when,” not “if”.

This comes as Stoltenberg reiterated that Ukraine would become a member but the alliance remains divided over how fast should Kyiv’s inclusion happen while others are concerned about provoking Russia. While Zelensky has acknowledged that they cannot join the alliance while the war with Russia is still going on, Kyiv needs “a clear signal, some concrete things in the direction of an invitation,” said the Ukrainian president, on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies)



