India’s NSA Ajit Doval tells British counterpart Tim Barrow to act against Khalistanis

India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday urged his British counterpart Tim Barrow to take strong action against extremist elements, referring to the Khalistanis, and ensure the safety of the Indian High Commission.

Barrow is on a visit to the capital New Delhi city at the invitation of Doval for the India-UK Strategic Dialogue. The discussions come a day ahead of the expected pro-Khalistan rally inciting violence against Indian missions abroad.

During the one-on-one talks, Doval raised prominent issues, including counter-terrorism and terror financing, PTI news agency reported quoting sources.

The bilateral talks between the two NSAs were followed by delegation-level dialogue.

"The Indian side raised the issue of the extremist elements in the UK threatening individual officers of the Indian High Commission and urged the UK government to take strong public action against these elements such as deportation or legal prosecution," the source told PTI. Khalistan threat The bilateral meeting comes against the backdrop of pro-Khalistan groups releasing posters inciting violence against senior Indian diplomats in the UK, US, Canada and Australia.

India had formally requested these countries to ensure the safety and security of Indian diplomats and their missions.

Recently the images went viral on social media showing the Khalistani posters featuring images of India’s high commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, and a consul general calling for revenge for the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist, in Canada in June. UK NSA urged to take strong public action against pro-Khalistan extremists In March, the Indian High Commission in London was attacked by Khalistani radicals who climbed onto a balcony and pulled down the national flag.

The incident was one of the flashpoints of the India-UK diplomatic relations as New Delhi accused the British officials of providing lax security to the staff there.

India also issued a demarche with the UK and Delhi Police registered a first information report (FIR) over a crime committed abroad. The case was later handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). India raps Trudeau On Thursday, India slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for its ‘soft’ response to anti-India activities in Canada by unequivocally telling it that 'freedom of expression' cannot be used to legitimise terror.

India’s foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi made the remarks while reacting to comments made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on India's objections to protests by Sikh separatists in Canada.

PM Trudeau had brushed aside the Indian government’s concerns that Canada was “not serious” about cracking down on Khalistani elements in the country and said that his government always takes serious action against terrorism and “we always will”.

(With inputs from agencies)