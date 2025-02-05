US President Donald Trump's proposal of taking over the Gaza Strip sparked worldwide criticism, with countries slamming the move and calling it a "forced transfer" or "unacceptable".

Meanwhile, polling concluded for the Delhi Assembly election, with the counting of votes scheduled for Saturday amid a triangular contest between the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress.

'Will only put oil on the fire': Trump's proposal for Gaza take over faces international backlash

Delhi Assembly Election: Voting concludes in India's capital with 57.89 pc voter turnout

Trump to sign executive order banning transgender from female sports

US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order today banning transgender athletes from participating in women's sports, fulfilling a promise that was at the centre of his election campaign 2024.

Washington DC plane crash: All 67 bodies recovered from deadly collision

Salvage crews have recovered the bodies of all 67 people killed when a passenger plane and a US Army helicopter collided near Washington and plunged into the Potomac River, officials said Tuesday.

Indian Finance Ministry bans employees from using ChatGPT, DeepSeek: Report

Indian Finance Ministry asked employees to stop the use of Artificial intelligence (AI) tools such as ChatGPT and DeepSeek for official purposes citing sensitive government data, Reuters reported. The ministry repeatedly said the use of such platforms breaches the confidentiality of government documents and data.

Kushner played key role in Trump’s Gaza strategy: Report

Jared Kushner, former White House senior adviser and son-in-law of Donald Trump, reportedly played a major role in shaping Trump’s proposal for US control over Gaza.

US military aircraft carrying over 100 illegal Indian immigrants lands at Amritsar airport

A US military aircraft carrying over 100 illegal Indian immigrants landed at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar on Wednesday (Feb 5) at 1.55 pm.

World's most expensive cow sold for $4 million: Viatina-19 sets record

Viatina-19, a Nelore cow from Brazil, has made history by being sold for a jaw-dropping $4 million, setting a new record as the world's most expensive Nelore cow.

IND vs ENG: 'Will see what happens...,' India skipper Rohit Sharma speaks on his future

India skipper Rohit Sharma snapped at a reporter during the pre-match press conference on the eve of India vs England 1st ODI which is scheduled for Thursday (Feb 6) in Nagpur. Rohit lost his cool when asked about his future plans.

Sean Diddy Combs sued by two women, alleging he assaulted them at Trump Hotel

A new sexual assault case has knocked on Sean Diddy Combs's doors. The controversial rapper, who is currently behind bars, has been hit with a new sexual assault lawsuit by two women.

