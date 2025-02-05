Viatina-19, a Nelore cow from Brazil, has made history by being sold for a jaw-dropping $4 million, setting a new record as the world's most expensive Nelore cow.

Weighing in at 1,101 kg—double the size of an average adult of her breed—Viatina-19 stands as a symbol of elite livestock breeding, combining extraordinary genetics with exceptional physical features.

Physical traits

Viatina-19’s appearance is a testament to her breed's unique characteristics. She boasts the distinctive white coat typical of Nelore cows, as well as loose skin and a noticeable hump on her shoulders. These traits are not just aesthetically pleasing but vital for her survival in hot climates.

The loose skin helps her regulate body temperature by promoting heat dissipation, while the hump serves as a fat reserve, providing energy during times when food is scarce. Her muscular and robust build enhances her overall stature, making her a sought-after asset in the cattle industry.

Not only is Viatina-19 financially valuable, but she is also celebrated for her beauty and remarkable genetics. She was recently crowned Miss South America at the Champions of the World event, lauded for her impressive physicality and exceptional lineage. Holding the Guinness World Record for the highest-priced cow, Viatina-19 is more than just a cow—she represents the pinnacle of cattle breeding excellence.

Nelore Cattle: A vital breed for tropical regions

The Nelore breed, originally from India and introduced to Brazil in the 1800s, is renowned for its resilience in hot and humid climates. Known for their heat tolerance, disease resistance, and strong muscular frame, Nelore cattle are highly prized, particularly in tropical and subtropical regions.

Their ability to thrive in challenging conditions makes them an invaluable asset in agricultural economies, contributing significantly to livestock productivity.