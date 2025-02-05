India skipper Rohit Sharma snapped at a reporter during the pre-match press conference on the eve of India vs England 1st ODI which is scheduled for Thursday (Feb 6) in Nagpur. Rohit lost his cool when he was asked about his future plans.

The question came on the back of media reports doing rounds that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked Rohit to decide on his future plans after the Champions Trophy, which runs from February 6 to March 9.

"How is it relevant that I talk about my future plans when there are three ODIs and a Champions Trophy? The reports (on my future) have been going on for a number of years, and I am not here to clarify those reports," Rohit said at the pre-match press conference when asked about the reports.

"For me, the three games (against England) and the Champions Trophy are very important. My focus is on these games, and I will see what happens thereafter," he added.

BCCI sends 'plan your future' message to Rohit

BCCI is looking at the bigger picture now and has asked skipper Rohit Sharma to decide on his future plans after the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy. The Indian skipper has been under heavy scrutiny for his inexplicable loss of form for quite some time now.

The selectors and people on the board had this discussion with Rohit around the time of the last selection meeting. He has been told that he needs to decide how he wants to plan his future after the Champions Trophy. The team management has certain plans going into the next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and the ODI World Cup. They want to ensure everyone is on the same page for a smoother transition," reported media outlet the Times of India, quoting a BCCI source.