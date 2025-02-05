The polling has concluded for the Delhi Assembly election, with the counting of votes scheduled for Saturday (Feb 8) as the capital witnesses a triangular contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

More than 1.56 crore voters will determine the fate of Delhi. The polling began at 7 am on Wednesday (Feb 5) across 13,766 polling stations.

The total vote percentage till 5 pm was 57.70 per cent. Earlier, at 3 pm, Delhi recorded 46.55 per cent voter turnout.

To make it easy for the voters, the government declared a paid holiday for the public and the private sector employees. Uttar Pradesh and Haryana also announced a paid holiday due to the elections in the national capital.

A total of 699 candidates are contesting. The Aam Aadmi Party and Congress have each fielded 70 candidates, while the Bharatiya Janata Party has nominated 68, giving two seats to its allies JD(U) and LJP.

Why is voter turnout important?

Voter turnout is important in deciding results as it focuses on how many people have voted in the Assembly election.

When will the Delhi result be out?

The counting of votes will be held on February 8 (Saturday). The Election Commission will declare the results on the same day, unveiling who will come into power in Delhi.

Who are the three major contestants?

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal dominated the Delhi polls in the last two elections held in 2015 and 2020. Before AAP came to power, Congress was governing Delhi for 15 years.

Moreover, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking to reclaim Delhi after 25 years of absence from power in the capital.

All three parties have been campaigning aggressively and holding massive rallies ahead of the elections.

What all happened during the voting?

As the voting was underway, AAP alleged that "Amit Shah's Delhi Police was trying to hijack the elections."

"People themselves are telling how Delhi Police is forcibly making people vote in favour of BJP at Sainik Vihar polling station, Shakur Basti," it said in an X post. "The people of Delhi are watching everything and are responding to the conspiracies of BJP by voting in large numbers."

Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari slammed AAP, saying that they made Delhi "sick". "They looted Delhi. Now we will do work. Now Delhi is going to give us the opportunity."

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal stressed that the one who will work for Delhi will get the votes of the public.

Even on election day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed AAP, questioning the governance issues in Delhi.

He posted on X, "While voting, remember who is responsible for polluted air, dirty water, broken roads. Who committed the biggest scam in Delhi while talking about doing clean politics?"

Who all cast their votes?

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar cast his vote and said, "Voting is the Oxygen of democracy. It's fundamental to all the rights, and there is no bigger right than this."

AAP MP Sanjay Singh also cast his vote for the Delhi Assembly election.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari went to Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya No. 1 in Yamuna Vihar, Delhi, to cast his vote.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with her husband Robert Vadra and son Raihan Vadra cast their votes at the polling station in Lodhi Estate.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal and his parents, cast their vote in the Delhi assembly election.

(With inputs from agencies)