The Indian national capital Delhi began voting across 13,766 polling stations for its 70 constituencies in a single phase on Wednesday (Feb 5).

And to provide an encouraging voting experience, the Election Commission of India (EC) created interesting and fun-oriented polling stations. The EC also offered childcare services at the polling booths.

Let's look at some of the unique approaches by the EC in this assembly election in Delhi to increase voter turnout:

Space-themed polling station

To provide a joyful polling experience for new voters, the EC created a space-themed polling station for Delhi voters.

The poll body shared a photo and video from a space-themed polling station on the social media platform X with the caption "Joyful polling experience - A space-themed polling station!!"

Take a look here:

Space-themed polling station Photograph: (X/ECISVEEP)

Joyful polling experience - A space themed polling station!!



Know the approximate voting trend with VTR app (Download app :https://t.co/C4HTU2ibjX )#DilliDilSeVoteKaregi #DelhiElections2025 pic.twitter.com/VMwKk8eU0P — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) February 5, 2025

Pink polling booth

Similar to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, a pink polling booth was also set up in Delhi's Jahangir Puri area for a better voting experience for women and to encourage voter participation.

The booth, set up in the Government Boys Senior Secondary School, K-block, was themed "Leading Women, Leading Nation."

Sharing photos from the booth on the social media platform X, the EC wrote, "All women police personnel at a pink polling booth !! Let's vote and tag us with your ink wali selfie."

Take a look:

Yoga and Sports themed polling booth

To ensure a welcoming environment for the sports enthusiast voters, the EC created a Yoga and Sports-themed polling booth in Delhi's Paschim Vihar.

The model polling station at Bosco public school in paschim Vihar was aimed at offer engaging activities to voters.

Here is a glimpse of the polling booth:

Ensuring a welcoming environment at polling stations for a smooth polling experience.



स्वागत है । #DilliDilSeVoteKaregi



Engaging activities at a Model Polling station, Bosco public school paschim Vihar with Theme- Yoga and Sports#DelhiAssemblyElection2025 #DelhiElection2025 pic.twitter.com/YLWhfz9nYA — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) February 5, 2025

Sports-themed polling booth Photograph: (X/ECISVEEP)

Polling booth with creche facilities

To provide parents carefree voting environment, the EC offered creche facilities at a polling station in Delhi's Mangolpuri.

The poll body shared a few photos from the polling booth showing young kids playing with toys and sitting on mats. The EC said on X, "Empowering parents, empowering voters! We're also offering creche facilities so no vote is left behind!"

Here are a few photos:

Polling booth with childcare service Photograph: (X/ECISVEEP)

PwD booths

To ensure a hassle-free voting experience for specially abled people, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi set up PwD booths across all zones. The theme of these stations was "Achievers".

PwD booths Photograph: (X/ECISVEEP)

PwD booths Photograph: (X/ECISVEEP)

Queue Management Solution

Apart from these theme-based polling stations, the EC also implemented a "Queue Management Solution" for the Delhi Assembly Election.

Sharing a photo of the website explaining the process of managing it, the poll body also shared the link to the website on its X handle.

At Your Service, For Your Comfort!



To ensure a smooth polling experience, a Queue Management Solution has been implemented for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 by the Delhi CEO Office.



Click the link to find out more : https://t.co/ehDuNdLv3u#DilliDilSeVoteKaregi #ECI pic.twitter.com/rBu6vpzUGx — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) February 5, 2025

(With inputs from the Election Commission)