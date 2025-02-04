The Election Commission of India, on Tuesday (Feb 4), hit back at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its "repeated pressure tactics" to malign the poll body a day before the Delhi assembly polls.

In a post on its official X handle, ECI said, "The 3-member Commission collectively noted repeated deliberate pressure tactics to malign ECI in Delhi Elections, as if it is a single member body and decided to have constitutional restraint, absorbing such outbursts with sagacity, stoically and not to be swayed by such insinuations..."

Election Commission of India tweets, "The 3-member Commission collectively noted repeated deliberate pressure tactics to malign ECI in Delhi Elections, as if it is a single member body & decided to have constitutional restraint, absorbing such outbursts with sagacity, stoically &… pic.twitter.com/ToTxeLOJ7L — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2025

The remarks by the poll body come after Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal questioned the poll body's authority and accused it of overlooking Bharatiya Janata Party "openly flouting" the Model Code of Conduct.

Atishi, in a post on X, said that the ECI took no action against Ramesh Bidhuri's family members who were flagrantly violating the model code of conduct and instead a case was registered against her.

"The Election Commission is unbelievable. Ramesh Bidhuri's family members are openly flouting the model code of conduct and there is no action. I complained to police and the Election Commission and they registered a case against me," she said.

खुले आम हो रही गुंडागर्दी के ख़िलाफ़ शिकायत करने पर दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री के ख़िलाफ़ चुनाव आयोग ने पुलिस केस किया।



तो अब दिल्ली पुलिस और चुनाव आयोग का ये official stand है-



दिल्ली पुलिस और चुनाव आयोग का “काम” आम आदमी पार्टी के ख़िलाफ़ ख़ुद गुंडागर्दी करना, बीजेपी की… https://t.co/9dQ3sTcsuZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 4, 2025

Kejriwal accuses Election Commission of 'surrendering to BJP'

Kejriwal levelled strong allegations against the Delhi Police and Election Commission, stating that they supported BJP's "hooliganism" against AAP and safeguarded the saffron party as it distributed money and liquor to get votes.

"If anyone stops them, they will be charged under a case of obstructing work," he said.

While addressing a press conference on Monday, Kejriwal slammed Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, stating that he "wants a job post-retirement" and that he "destroyed the country" for a mere post.

"... Our revolutionaries were hanged so that there would be democracy in the country, elections would be fair. But the way the Election Commission has surrendered before the BJP today, it seems as if the Election Commission does not exist," Kejriwal said.

"It is absolutely justified for people to have questions in their minds that Rajiv Kumar Ji, who is the Chief Election Commissioner, is retiring at the end of this month, what kind of post has been offered to him post-retirement? The post of Governor, the post of President, what kind of post can it be?... I request Rajiv Kumar Ji with folded hands. Do your duty, give up the desire for the post, give up the greed for the post. Now at the end of your career, do not destroy the country, the country's democracy," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)