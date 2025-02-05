Jared Kushner, former White House senior adviser and son-in-law of President Donald Trump, reportedly played a major role in shaping Trump’s proposal for US control over Gaza.

According to Puck News, Kushner was involved in drafting the statement Trump made during a White House briefing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The plan suggests clearing Palestinians from Gaza for redevelopment.

Netanyahu’s position on the plan

Sources cited by Puck News claim that Netanyahu had not requested Trump to pursue such a strategy in advance. The report suggests that the idea may have originated from Kushner, who has previously advocated for reshaping Gaza’s future.

Kushner’s past remarks on Gaza

During a Harvard event last year, Kushner described Gaza’s coastal land as “valuable waterfront property” and suggested moving out its residents to allow for redevelopment.

“It’s a little bit of an unfortunate situation there, but I think from Israel’s perspective, I would do my best to move the people out and then clean it up,” he further added. “But I don’t think that Israel has stated that they don’t want the people to move back there afterward.”

Netanyahu’s meetings with US officials

Netanyahu is set to meet US Vice President JD Vance today, as reported by The Times of Israel. He is also scheduled to hold discussions with National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on key regional issues.

(With inputs from agencies)