US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Feb 5) said that he would not like Iran to have nuclear weapons, but would prefer a "Verified Nuclear Peace Agreement" on which the US should begin working on it "immediately".

Trump shared a post on Truth Social, saying that he wants Iran to be a "great and successful country".

He further rejected the reports saying the US, working in conjunction with Israel, is going to blow Iran into smithereens, and called it "greatly exaggerated".

"Reports that the United States, working in conjunction with Israel, is going to blow Iran into smithereens, ARE GREATLY EXAGGERATED. I would much prefer a Verified Nuclear Peace Agreement, which will let Iran peacefully grow and prosper," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"We should start working on it immediately, and have a big Middle East Celebration when it is signed and completed," he added in the post.

Netanyahu visited the White House on Tuesday to meet US President Donald Trump and hold a meeting with him.

Netanyahu suggested that Trump's "willingness to think outside the box with fresh ideas" will help the Jewish nation achieve its goals of eliminating Hamas amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

'Iran would be obliterated'

Trump on Tuesday said that he has given his advisers instructions to obliterate Iran if it assassinates him.

"If they did that, they would be obliterated. I've left instructions. If they do it, they get obliterated, there won’t be anything left," he said.

The US officials said that a threat from Iran against the US president led to intensified security measures in the days leading up to his July campaign rally in Pennsylvania, when he was shot in the ear.

Moreover, on Tuesday, Trump announced the reinstatement of his administration's "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran, what he called a strategy aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear ambitions by targeting its vital oil exports.

This just comes after Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

(With inputs from agencies)