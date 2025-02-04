The United States (US) has indicated that scientists in Iran are exploring quick ways to develop nuclear weapons if the leadership of the Islamic nation decides to pursue one, The New York Times reported.

Information by the New American Intelligence said that Iran is looking for ways that would let the country convert its uranium stocks into a weapon within months instead of years, the report added.

However, the report confirmed that no official decision has been made so far by the country.

It was reported that information regarding this was attained by the Biden administration and handed over to the White House after Donald Trump took office.

The report claimed that the move could happen as Iran's military power has weakened due to the proxy forces and its failure to hit Israel. It said Tehran is anxious about new ways to respond to any potential strike by the US or Israel.

There is a concern among Iranian officials that Trump would empower Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to strike Iran's nuclear sites in his second term in the White House. They also speculate that the US president might tighten the sanctions on the oil industry of the country led by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Earlier, UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said that Iran was “pressing the gas pedal” on its enrichment of uranium to near weapons grade.

Grossi said that Iran has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency that it would “dramatically” increase the enrichment of uranium to up to 60 per cent purity.

Western powers have called out the step saying there is no civil justification for enriching to that level of uranium.

(With inputs from agencies)