Tehran, Iran

Iran's foreign minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, has warned that the country’s internal debate on nuclear policy could shift towards developing nuclear weapons if Western nations proceed with threats to reinstate all UN sanctions.

In an interview, Araghchi said that Iran already possesses the capability and expertise to produce nuclear weapons but stressed that such weapons are not part of its security strategy. He also confirmed Iran’s continued support for Hezbollah in Lebanon.

European negotiators want confrontation

Speaking ahead of a meeting between Iranian and European negotiators in Geneva, Araghchi described the talks as a “brainstorming session” aimed at breaking the current deadlock. However, he expressed doubts about the outcome, admitting he was pessimistic about whether Iran was engaging with the right parties.

Araghchi accused European nations of pursuing confrontation. He referred to a recent meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), where a European-backed resolution criticised Iran for failing to cooperate with inspectors and building a uranium stockpile with no apparent civilian use.

He claimed that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi had initially agreed to halt the censure motion after Iran proposed capping uranium enrichment at 60% purity and allowing four inspectors access to its nuclear sites. “He failed because the Europeans had decided on the course of confrontation,” Araghchi alleged.

Iran wants 'dignified resolution through cooperation'

“We have no intention to go beyond 60% for now, and this is our current determination,” he said. “We still aim for a dignified resolution to this issue through cooperation.”

However, he admitted growing domestic dissatisfaction with Iran’s nuclear engagement with the West. “There is a debate in Iran—among elites and ordinary citizens—over whether our nuclear policy has been a mistake,” he said. “We did everything they asked, but when it was time for them to lift sanctions, they didn’t. This has led many to question whether our approach has been wrong.”

Araghchi warned that if European countries reimpose UN sanctions, it would reinforce this sentiment. “If sanctions are reimposed, it will convince everyone in Iran that our nuclear doctrine has been flawed,” he said.

He added that such a move could lead to a major crisis. “After years of negotiation and compliance, Iran could find itself back under Chapter Seven of the UN charter. If that happens, many will believe we need to change direction.”

