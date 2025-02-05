A US military aircraft carrying 104 Indian nationals deported from the United States landed in Amritsar, Punjab, on Wednesday (Feb 5). The deportees, who had entered the US illegally, belong to various states, including Haryana, Gujarat, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chandigarh.

VIDEO | Punjab: US aircraft carrying deported Indian immigrants lands at Amritsar Airport.



Origins and background of deportees

Among those deported, the largest number come from Gujarat and Haryana, with 33 individuals each, followed by 30 from Punjab, three from Maharashtra, and two each from Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh. The group also consists of 25 women and 12 minors, including a four-year-old. Nearly half—48 individuals—are below the age of 25, indicating a significant proportion of young migrants affected by the deportation.

US crackdown on illegal immigration

The deportation aligns with the US administration’s stance against illegal immigration. Since his return to the White House on January 20, President Donald Trump has intensified measures to secure US borders. His administration declared a national emergency at the US-Mexico border, leading to multiple deportation flights to countries like Guatemala, Peru, and Honduras.

Details of the flight

The C-17 military aircraft departed from San Antonio, Texas, at approximately 3 am IST on February 4. The flight carried 11 crew members and 45 US officials, ensuring the safe repatriation of the migrants.

(With inputs from agencies)