A manhunt is underway after at least one person was killed and five more were injured in a shooting at a warehouse in Ohio, police said early Wednesday.

“At this point, we have a person of interest, and we are working to locate them and bring them into custody,” Greg Jones, the chief of the New Albany Police Department told a news conference.

He said the huge warehouse had a large overnight staff and around 150 were evacuated to a neighboring building. “A lot of them didn’t know what happened. They weren’t aware of it until they were evacuated,” Jones said.

In an update posted by the New Albany PD, police said they had finished evacuating employees from the building. The shooter is still at large, with police adding that "the suspect is no longer believed to be in the area."

"New Albany Police are currently responding to an active shooter situation at KDC/One. It is currently an active scene, and police are locking down the building," the City of New Albany said in a statement.

The shooting took place at the KDC/One cosmetics facility in New Albany at approximately 10:30 pm local time, as reported by NBC4.

Police confirmed that the situation remains highly active and that a threat is still present at the location. "The suspect or suspects are unknown at this time," New Albany police said, urging the public to steer clear of the area.

As per local media reports, at least five people have been rushed to area hospitals.

This incident follows another shooting in Hamilton less than 24 hours back, where a person lost their life in the early hours of Tuesday. Hamilton police said that they responded to gunfire on Clovernook Drive at around 5:45 am local time.

According to the police, the shooting occurred after an "altercation" between two individuals, which resulted in one fatality

(With inputs from agencies)