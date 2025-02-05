Colombian President Gustavo Petro, during a live-streamed cabinet meeting on Tuesday (Feb 4), declared that “cocaine is not worse than whisky”, sparking concerns over the future of the long-standing U.S.-Colombia anti-drug partnership.

Petro made the claim speaking at a roundtable with his cabinet, saying the drug is "not worse than whisky". "That is what scientists are analyzing. What indeed is affecting the US is fentanyl, which is killing them," the president said.

“The business could easily be dismantled if cocaine were legalised worldwide. It would be sold like wine,” he added at the Casa de Nariño presidential palace, broadcast live in an unprecedented move.

The comments come at a pivotal moment in US-Colombia collaboration on drug enforcement, as Colombia has just announced significant breakthroughs in their joint operations, including the recent seizure of 8.2 tonnes of cocaine at the Buenaventura port.

Petro takes aim at US on fentanyl crisis

Challenging the drug policy of the US, Petro criticised its handling of the fentanyl crisis. He said, “Fentanyl appeared as a pharmaceutical drug from American multinationals, who started distributing it for profit.” “Now they blame the Mexicans. Yes, of course. The fault lies in the business within their own borders.”

Petro’s comment represents a significant departure from his administration’s current policy of targeting major drug trafficking operations. This apparent contradiction between his public stance and the government's enforcement actions raises questions about Colombia's dedication to its agreements with other countries, particularly the United States.

US-Colombia partnership against drugs at risk

Colombia has long been a key partner for the US in combating narcotics in South America, with the country receiving billions of dollars in aid since the inception of Plan Colombia in 2000. However, Colombian President Gustavo Petro's recent remarks may potentially alter the dynamics of this crucial partnership, which has been a cornerstone of US foreign policy in the region.

With Petro's term set to expire in August 2026, the future of US-Colombia cooperation on drug enforcement hangs in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies)