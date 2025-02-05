The gunman behind Swedish's deadliest mass shooting was a 35-year-old unemployed man with a hunting license, who is thought to have acted alone.

At least 11 people were killed on Tuesday (shooting at an adult education centre in Orebro, 200 km (125 miles) west of Stockholm, police said, adding that the gunman was believed to be among those found dead.

No ideological motive behind the shooting

According to the police, there was no ideological motive behind the mass shooting. They have not yet named the attacker but said he was not known to them before the event and had never been convicted of any crime. The police also said he had no gang connection.

Daily tabloid Aftonbladet, a local newspaper, reported that the relative of the man believed to be the shooter described him as a recluse who had limited contact with his family for years. They went on to say that the shooter had little contact with his parents, who are 'out travelling a lot', but that he liked to 'take care of their dog'.

Resident of Orebro

According to Swedish public broadcaster SVT, the gunman held a hunting license, a common possession in Sweden, and used a hunting rifle during the attack. SVT also reported that the attacker was a resident of Orebro.

The school where the attack was carried out teaches adults who didn't complete their formal education or didn't meet the requirements for higher education. It is located on a campus that also houses schools for children.

