US President Donald Trump’s 'patronising' reply to an Afghan reporter about her accent during his press conference with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday (Feb 4) has sparked outrage online.

Trump told a journalist from Afghanistan that she has a “beautiful accent” but that he didn’t understand what she was saying. Instead of attempting to answer her question, he swiftly moved on to take a question from another journalist.

'Little hard time understanding you': Trump

This exchange occurred during a press conference with Netanyahu, shortly after Trump proposed that the US take control of Gaza.

Reporter Nazira Karimi asked Trump about his plan to change Afganistan’s situation. She said, “You have any plan to change Afghanistan’s situation? Are you able to recognise the Taliban, because, I’m an Afghan journalist?”

Responding to this, Trump said that he’s having a little hard time understanding her. “I’m having a little hard time understanding you. Where are you from?” he said.

Karimi said: “Afghanistan.”

Trump then said: “Oh, actually, it’s a beautiful voice and a beautiful accent. The only problem is I can’t understand a word you’re saying. But, I just say this. Good luck, and live in peace.”

Trump turned to another reporter

Although Karimi tried to say something, the US President had already turned to another reporter.

Trump’s response to the reporter sparked outrage online, with critics accusing him of swerving the question and making fun of the reporter. Some described the president’s treatment of the journalist as “patronizing.”

Meanwhile, the supporters of the US President hailed the moment as “hilarious.”

Last week, Trump acolyte Marjorie Taylor Greene sparked anger with a post about the accent of French correspondent Sonia Dridi during a White House press briefing.

“How about that accent from that reporter? I think we need to throw out all the foreign press! American media first!” the Republican congresswoman wrote on social media.

(With inputs from agencies)