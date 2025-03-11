US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning for Canada on Tuesday (March 11) over electricity surcharge in three US states, stressing that they will pay a "financial price" for this. In other news, a senior aide in Zelensky's presidential office stressed that work is in "progress", hinting that the Ukraine peace talks have been going well so far, days after Trump-Zelensky's showdown at the White House.

'Work in progress': Zelensky's closest aide shares picture with US delegation as talks continue in Jeddah

As US-Ukraine talks are underway in Saudi Arabia, a most senior aide in Zelensky's presidential office stressed that the work is in "progress", hinting that the Ukraine peace talks have been going well so far, days after Trump-Zelensky's showdown at the White House.

'First Indian to receive honour': PM Modi to be conferred with Mauritius' highest honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred with Mauritius's highest honour, The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, becoming the first Indian to receive this award.

Trump to double Canada steel, aluminum tariff to 50%, will shortly declare 'National Emergency on Electricity'

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday, (Mar 11), that he's doubling the tariff on all steel and aluminum imports from Canada, hiking it from 25 per cent to 50 per cent.

'Will be there in history books': Trump warns Canada will pay 'financial price' for electricity surcharge

US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning for Canada on Tuesday (March 11) over electricity surcharge in three US states, stressing that they will pay a "financial price" for this.

'No right to represent people of Tibet'; Beijing slams Dalai Lama over remarks that successor will be born outside China

China's foreign ministry slammed the Dalai Lama over his claim in his new book, "Voice for the Voiceless," that the next spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism will be born outside China, according to news agency Reuters.

North Sea collision: No sodium cyanide containers on vessel that crashed into oil tanker, confirms owner

The Portuguese cargo ship that crashed into an oil tanker in the North Sea was not carrying any sodium cyanide containers, the vessel's owner said on Tuesday (Mar 11). This comes after reports of the toxic substance being aboard the ship, raising concerns about a possible hazardous spill.

‘No commitments’; India responds to Trump’s tariff cut claims

India, on Tuesday (Mar 11), denied US President Donald Trump's claims of committing to bring import duties "way down" on the American products, The Times of India reported.

Pakistan train hijack: Gunmen hold 450 passengers hostage in Balochistan after firing at train

Gunmen attacked the Jaffar Express going from Quetta to Peshawar near Sibbi, Balochistan, in Pakistan on Tuesday, as per the latest inputs. The attack took place in Dhadar in Bolan.

Gal Gadot opens up about 'huge scare' of having blood clot in brain during pregnancy

Gal Gadot has now given new details on the emergency surgery she underwent last year for blood clots in her brain. The actress first revealed the diagnosis in December 2024 about the ordeal she went through when she was eight months pregnant with her fourth daughter Ori.

Lord’s braces for $5 million revenue hit after India fails to qualify for WTC final: Reports

The final of the 2025 edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) is set to take place at Lord’s in London from June 11-15. In a historic first, the iconic stadium, often referred to as the 'Home of Cricket', will host the WTC final. Defending champions Australia will face WTC 2023-25 table-toppers South Africa in the summit clash.