A man was arrested on Tuesday (Mar 11) on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the North Sea collision, according to police.

Following reports claiming sodium cyanide containers were aboard the Portuguese cargo ship that crashed into an oil tanker, the vessel's owner confirmed on Tuesday (Mar 11) that the ship did not contain any such containers. This comes after reports of the toxic substance being aboard the ship, raising concerns about a possible hazardous spill.

According to a report by The Telegraph, the cargo ship is “likely to sink”.

A day earlier, the Solong container vessel collided with a US-military chartered Stena Immaculate tanker carrying jet fuel, setting both on fire off the northeast coast of England. At least 32 people were injured while one crew member of the cargo ship went missing.

In a statement, the German shipping company Ernst Russ said, “We are able to confirm that there are no containers on board (laden) with sodium cyanide.”

“There are four empty containers that have previously contained the hazardous chemical and these containers will continue to be monitored,” it added.

No suggestion of ‘foul play’

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s spokesperson said on Tuesday (Mar 11) that there was no “suggestion of foul play” in the collision.

“I understand there doesn’t appear to be any suggestions of foul play at this time,” the Downing Street spokesperson said of the collision incident that happened off the northeast England coast.

Meanwhile, a UK government minister told parliament that the missing crew member of the Solong cargo vessel was “likely dead.” The UK Coastguard halted search operations after 36 crew members from both ships were rescued.

An investigation led by US and Portuguese authorities has been launched into the accident.

Both vessels still ablaze

According to the UK Coastguard, both vessels were still on fire as of Tuesday (Mar 11), 24 hours after the collision happened in the North Sea.

The Coastguard said that the fire on the tanker had “greatly diminished” while the cargo ship was “still alight” and was being monitored after it separated from the tanker late Monday night as it began drifting southwards.

Environmental concerns

Thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing into the air near the collision site, as the incident has raised environmental concerns about a toxic hazard.

A UK minister said on Tuesday (Mar 11) that currently there was “no sign of pollution” from the two ships.

”Can I update the house to say that as it currently stands, no sign of pollution from vessels is observed at this time,” junior minister Mike Kane told parliament.

UK Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook told Times Radio, “We’re obviously very alive to the potential impact on the environment.”

“The good news is... it’s not like a crude oil spill,” founder of environmental risk advisory group ASK Consultants Ivor Vince told AFP.

“Most of it will evaporate quite quickly, and what doesn’t evaporate will be degraded by microorganisms quite quickly,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)