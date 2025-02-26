A major collision at Chicago's Midway Airport was avoided by a hair's breadth Tuesday (Feb 25) morning when a Southwest Airlines plane aborted landing and abruptly pulled up, saving a smaller business jet.

Advertisment

A dramatic video of the incident was posted to social media platform X which shows the Southwest passenger aircraft approaching a runway to land, but suddenly it pulls up its nose to fly up in the sky as a smaller jet is seen crossing the same runway.

Also read: Indian-origin Tushar Mehta joins Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin on historic 10th space tourism mission

An airline spokesperson said that Southwest Flight 2504 safely landed "after the crew performed a precautionary go-around to avoid a possible conflict with another aircraft that entered the runway".

Advertisment

"The crew followed safety procedures and the flight landed without incident," the spokesperson added.

Watch the video here:

Southwest Airline pilots SAVED THE DAY! Great job going around at the last minute to avoid a collision from a runway incursion. pic.twitter.com/FjzoqIzH73 — Combat Learjet (@Combat_learjet) February 25, 2025

Advertisment

Also read: Israeli hostage bodies to be exchanged for Palestinian prisoners as Tel Aviv agrees to resume swap

Data by tracking service Flightradar 24 showed the Southwest jet had descended to an altitude of 50 feet (15.24 meters) when it abandoned its landing only about 2,050 feet (624.84 metres) away from the business jet. The incident is being probed by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Also read: Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv and Washington reach deal on rare minerals, reports suggest

Delta Air Lines plane crashes on tarmac

Recently, a Delta Air Lines plane carrying 80 passengers crashed while landing and flipped at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Stunning visuals showed the plane lying upside-down on the snow-covered tarmac. Eighteen passengers were taken to hospitals.

Also read: Trump to sell $5 million 'gold cards', offering rich foreigners US residency and citizenship

The Toronto crash was the latest in a string of air incidents in North America, including a midair collision between a US Army helicopter and a passenger jet in Washington that killed 67 people, and a medical transport plane crash in Philadelphia that left seven dead.

(With inputs from agencies)